(Reuters) – Italy’s Brembo sees an increase in sales in the mid-single digit range for 2023 on the back of a positive start to the year in terms of volumes and as it made full use of its production capacity, the brakes maker said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Apple blocks update to email app with ChatGPT tech – WSJ - March 2, 2023
- Poland, Ukraine call for nuclear energy sanctions against Russia - March 2, 2023
- Brembo sees 2023 sales up mid-single digits after positive start to year - March 2, 2023