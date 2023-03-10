BRASILIA (Reuters) – The New Development Bank, the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, said on Friday it had agreed to elect a new Brazilian head at the request of the government of Brazil’s new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
