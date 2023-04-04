By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Britain has blocked the U.N. webcast of an informal Security Council meeting on Wednesday after Russia signaled its commissioner for children’s rights – who the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges – would speak, diplomats
