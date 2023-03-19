BERLIN (Reuters) – Britain is ready to help Poland fill its air defence gaps caused by Warsaw sending some of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine but Poland has not yet made such requests, British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey was quoted as saying on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Biden administration holds second round of IPEF talks in Bali - March 19, 2023
- Britain ready to fill Warsaw’s air defence gaps after MiG-29 delivery to Ukraine – newspaper - March 19, 2023
- Five young people killed in New York state car crash - March 19, 2023