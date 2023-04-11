By James Davey LONDON (Reuters) – Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second-largest supermarket group, on Tuesday began offering lower prices on more than 300 items to the 18 million members of its Nectar loyalty scheme, rivalling a similar initiative at market leader Tesco.
