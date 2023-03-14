(Reuters) – TP ICAP, the world’s biggest inter-deal broker, reported a 370.8% surge in its annual profit on Tuesday, underpinned by volatile trading in stocks and foreign exchange and improving investor confidence.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US - March 14, 2023
- WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Russian anti-doping - March 14, 2023
- Vivendi in talks to sell publishing arm to Kretinsky to ease Lagardere deal - March 14, 2023