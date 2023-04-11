TOKYO (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Warren Buffett is considering additional investment in Japanese stocks and said he holds a 7.4% stake in five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu Corp, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.
