(Reuters) – Warren Buffett on Wednesday said people should not be panicked about the banking industry or the safety of U.S. bank deposits, despite the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Taliban aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity -army chief - April 12, 2023
- American Airlines forecasts lower-than-expected quarterly profit - April 12, 2023
- Buffett: Do not panic about U.S. banking industry - April 12, 2023