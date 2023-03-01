FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Bundesbank recorded its first loss in over four decades last year as a string of European Central Bank rate hikes reduced the value of its bond holdings and also generated a loss on ultra cheap loans to commercial banks, it said on
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pope Francis again cuts perks for cardinals, Vatican managers - March 1, 2023
- Germany unveils guidelines to give foreign policy ‘a more female face’ - March 1, 2023
- Bundesbank posts first loss in over four decades as higher rates bite - March 1, 2023