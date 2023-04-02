(Reuters) – Burkina Faso has expelled two French journalists working for newspapers Le Monde and Liberation, the two newspapers said on Sunday, accusing the authorities of seeking to stifle freedom of speech with an escalating crackdown on foreign media.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volkswagen not planning new combustion engine Golf – Automobilwoche - April 2, 2023
- Burkina Faso expels two French journalists - April 2, 2023
- Ukraine says at least three killed, six wounded in Russian shelling in east of country - April 2, 2023