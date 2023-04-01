By Thiam Ndiaga OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Scores of young Burkinabe Muslims and Christians gathered in Ouagadougou’s public square as the sun set on Friday to break fast together, promoting religious tolerance during Ramadan and Lent as Burkina Faso grapples with a violent insurgency.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Humans vs. machines: the fight to copyright AI art - April 1, 2023
- Burkina Faso Muslims and Christians back unity amid insurgency - April 1, 2023
- EU Commissioner confident Italy will not miss out on recovery funds - April 1, 2023