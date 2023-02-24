LONDON (Reuters) – A London court is due to hold a hearing on Friday about a $625 million global freezing order imposed on Indian businessman Prateek Gupta and a web of firms he controls.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- New Home Sales Climb To Multi-Month Highs, S&P 500 Tests New Lows - February 24, 2023
- Court strikes down Malta government hospital management deal - February 24, 2023
- Nigeria’s electoral body suspends Enugu senatorial election after candidate killed - February 24, 2023