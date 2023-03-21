By Steve Gorman LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The latest spate of harsh wintry weather churning from the Pacific bore down on storm-weary California on Tuesday, with forecasters warning of wind gusts reaching hurricane force, accompanied by torrential rain and heavy mountain snow.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kremlin says Putin and Xi discussed Chinese peace proposal - March 21, 2023
- California braces for next bout of heavy rain, snow and high winds - March 21, 2023
- EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in - March 21, 2023