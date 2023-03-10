By Steve Gorman and Brendan O’Brien LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Emergency officials in California’s San Luis Obispo County spent early Friday patrolling levies and swollen rivers after an atmospheric river storm drenched the already-saturated state with torrential rain, raising the flooding risk in some areas.
