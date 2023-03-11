By Steve Gorman and Brendan O’Brien LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Emergency officials in California’s San Luis Obispo County spent early Friday patrolling levies and swollen rivers after an atmospheric river storm drenched the already-saturated state with torrential rain, raising the flooding risk in some areas.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Li Qiang, Xi confidant, takes reins as China’s premier - March 11, 2023
- California copes with heavy rain, flooding in latest ‘atmospheric river’ storm - March 11, 2023
- ADA Price Prediction: Bears to Target $0.290 on IOHK Weekly Update - March 10, 2023