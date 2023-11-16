Polygon (MATIC) Price Insights: On-chain analysis shows bullish indicators for Polygon (MATIC) as it reclaims the $0.80 territory, significantly increasing daily transactions. Following the announcement of Polygon’s token migration, the network transaction count has reached its highest since September 28. The recent increase in MATIC open interest by $100 million
