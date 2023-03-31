(Reuters) – Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne is set to rule on Rogers Communications Inc’s C$20 billion ($15 billion) deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing two sources.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Threatened Major Resistance Barrier - March 31, 2023
- U.S. seeks to keep Yemen-bound ammunition seized from Iran - March 31, 2023
- Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Recover for the Week - March 31, 2023