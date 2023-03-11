By Anna Mehler Paperny and Ted Hesson CHAMPLAIN, New York and WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bookseller Zulema Diaz fled her native Peru after being kidnapped, beaten and robbed, hoping to find safety in the United States. Instead, she said she experienced homelessness and sexual harassment as she
