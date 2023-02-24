OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is imposing new Russia-related sanctions and sending four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday.
