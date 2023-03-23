By Steve Scherer OTTAWA (Reuters) – A Chinese-Canadian lawmaker, cited in unconfirmed media reports as having ties to the Beijing government, forcefully denied those allegations but announced his resignation as a member of the Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Canada lawmaker denies report of Chinese influence, but exits party - March 23, 2023
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Hang Seng Bucks a Bearish Trend - March 23, 2023
- Ethiopia takes Tigray’s TPLF party off terrorism list - March 23, 2023