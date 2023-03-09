By Ismail Shakil OTTAWA (Reuters) – Police in Canada said on Thursday they are investigating allegations that two Montreal-area centers are being used as Chinese state-backed “police stations” to intimidate or harass Canadians of Chinese origin.
