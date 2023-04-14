By Yuka Obayashi and Katya Golubkova SAPPORO, Japan (Reuters) – Canada is ready to become a reliable provider of critical minerals to its international allies including Japan, a senior official said, as the Group of Seven (G7) countries deem such minerals essential for climate goals and
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Weekly Roundup: Dollar’s Selloff Continues After Lower Inflation - April 14, 2023
- China denies imposing no-fly zone north of Taiwan - April 14, 2023
- Global money market funds see huge demand for a seventh straight week - April 14, 2023