OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada recorded a C$5.54 billion ($4.06 billion) budget deficit for the first nine months of the 2022/23 fiscal year, partly due to a rise in debt charges linked to higher inflation and interest rates, the finance ministry said on Friday.
