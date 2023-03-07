By Molly Cone TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada has expunged historic indecency and anti-abortion laws targeting women and the LGBTQ community, the government said on Tuesday, in a criminal justice system reform that will allow people convicted under such offences to clear their records.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Saudi foreign minister: Syria could return to Arab League, but not yet - March 7, 2023
- Canada repeals historic laws targeting women, LGBTQ community - March 7, 2023
- U.S. State Dept spokesperson Price to step down after two years - March 7, 2023