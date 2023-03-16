TORONTO (Reuters) – A lobby group for Canada’s venture capital and private equity funds is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to provide emergency financing to help startups hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.
