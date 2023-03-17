OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Friday welcomed the International Criminal Court’s move to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official “for their alleged roles in the egregious scheme” to deport children to Russia.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s Lula to go to China with 240 business representatives, says official - March 17, 2023
- Zelenskiy hails ICC move, blames Putin for child deportations - March 17, 2023
- Canada welcomes ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrant for Putin - March 17, 2023