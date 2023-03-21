OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada’s annual inflation rate cooled more than expected in February, as a drop in gas prices and softer growth in shelter costs helped bring the consumer price index to its lowest level since January 2022, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back From Resistance Barrier - March 21, 2023
- Canada’s annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb - March 21, 2023
- Explainer-What California’s atmospheric rivers mean for drought, floods, fires - March 21, 2023