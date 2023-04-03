(Reuters) -Teck Resources Ltd on Monday rejected an unsolicited $22.5 billion bid from Swiss commodity firm Glencore Plc, sending the U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian copper miner up about 10% in premarket trading.
