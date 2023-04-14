(Reuters) – The Canadian Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Quebec’s provincial ban on cannabis grown in private homes is constitutional, in a blow to cannabis advocates who said it was at odds with a federal law allowing a small number of plants to be grown
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dutch to widen ‘right-to-die’ to include terminally ill children - April 14, 2023
- Italy’s planned bridge to Sicily sees costs ballooning - April 14, 2023
- Canada’s top court upholds Quebec’s ban on homegrown cannabis - April 14, 2023