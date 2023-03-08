OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada recorded a surprise trade surplus of C$1.9 billion ($1.38 billion) in January, driven by broad-based gains in exports, while imports posted a smaller increase led by motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
