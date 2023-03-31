OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian economy performed better than expected in January versus December, driven by broad gains in both goods and services industries, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – Euro Continues to Rally Into Resistance - March 31, 2023
- AUDUSD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Trade In a Range - March 31, 2023
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment Misses Expectations, SP500 Tests New Highs - March 31, 2023