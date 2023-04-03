By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren OTTAWA, April 3 (Reuters) – About half of Canadian businesses see a mild recession over the next year, the Bank of Canada said on Monday in a first quarter survey, fewer than in the fourth quarter, and most are bracing for inflation to stay
