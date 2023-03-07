By Kanishka Singh (Reuters) – A man accused of throwing gravel at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the 2021 election campaign pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of common assault, prosecutors and his lawyer said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. State Dept spokesperson Price to step down after two years - March 7, 2023
- Canadian man accused of throwing gravel at Justin Trudeau pleads guilty - March 7, 2023
- EU tells Elon Musk to hire more staff to moderate Twitter – FT - March 7, 2023