(Reuters) – Potentially deadly fungal infections with Candida auris are spreading rapidly in U.S. healthcare facilities, with cases nearly doubling between 2020 and 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Streaming boosts recorded music revenue, China market growing - March 21, 2023
- Analysis-How Trump will use any indictment to fire up his 2024 campaign - March 21, 2023
- Aftermath of Credit Suisse rescue: What you need to know - March 21, 2023