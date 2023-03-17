(Reuters) – Activist investor Carl Icahn has urged the U.S. Federal Reserve to stay the course in the fight against the “disease of inflation” despite the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks last week, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.22 on Bullish Appetite - March 17, 2023
- Walmart pumps $200 million in Indian fintech PhonePe in ongoing fundraise - March 17, 2023
- Marketmind: Support for troubled banks calms markets - March 17, 2023