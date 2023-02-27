NEW YORK (Reuters) – Carlyle Group veteran and chief investment officer of its corporate private equity business, Peter Clare, will retire on April 30, weeks after the buyout firm named former Goldman Sachs Inc executive Harvey Schwartz as its chief executive.
