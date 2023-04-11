By Yew Lun Tian and Yimou Lee BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) – China’s latest military drills near Taiwan show it is serious about being able to cut off the democratically ruled island in a conflict, analysts said, as Beijing said its aircraft carriers could “shatter” defences from the
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Britain names MI5 deputy as first female cyber spy boss - April 11, 2023
- Carriers and precision attacks: The takeaways from China’s latest Taiwan drills - April 11, 2023
- Analysis-Markets are turbulent but Italy is unusually stable - April 11, 2023