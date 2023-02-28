By Dominique Vidalon PARIS (Reuters) -French retailer Casino vowed on Tuesday to spend more on promotions this quarter to help cash-strapped shoppers after sales at its Geant hypermarkets in France fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022 amid competitive pressure.
