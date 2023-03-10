By David Randall NEW YORK (Reuters) – Big declines in holdings including Tesla Inc and 2U Inc are leaving star stock picker Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation Fund on pace for its worst weekly decline since September as the Federal Reserve appears ready to hike interest
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Fund set for worst week since Sept as higher rates loom - March 10, 2023
- Canada govt to present 2023-24 budget on March 28, finance minister says - March 10, 2023
- US FDA approves Pfizer’s nasal spray for migraine - March 10, 2023