BARCELONA, Mar 1 (Reuters) -Europe’s largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex on Wednesday reported a net loss of 297 million euros ($314.49 million) for 2022, lower than in the prior year, while it achieved its forecast as core earnings grew 37% to 2.6 billion euros.
