HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Friday said he opposed allowing tax dollars that finance electric vehicle purchases to go to Chinese battery maker CATL through its partnership with U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Panama minister trusts contract with First Quantum will get green light - March 10, 2023
- Trump probe follows criticism of Manhattan prosecutor for not acting sooner - March 10, 2023
- Banking regulators shutter SVB, collapse unnerves investors - March 10, 2023