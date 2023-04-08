N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Chad’s government ordered the German ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours, it said in a statement, a decision sources said was motivated by his comments about Chad’s delayed transition to civilian rule after a 2021 coup.
