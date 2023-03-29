By Daniel Wiessner (Reuters) – A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of “judge shopping.”
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Major Indices Gain Ground As Chip Stocks Rally - March 29, 2023
- White House to China: Don’t use Taiwan visit as pretext - March 29, 2023
- U.S. condemns Myanmar’s decision to abolish 40 political parties - March 29, 2023