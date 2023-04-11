SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s Congress on Tuesday passed a hard-fought bill to gradually cut the work week to 45 hours from 40 hours, a legislative victory for President Gabriel Boric amid faltering popularity.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Air Canada CFO Kazzaz to retire, ex-Bombardier exec Di Bert to take over - April 11, 2023
- HP must face shareholder lawsuit over sales, appeals court rules - April 11, 2023
- Chile approves bill cutting work week to 40 hours from 45 - April 11, 2023