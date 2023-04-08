BEIJING (Reuters) -China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan starting from Saturday, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command announced, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.
