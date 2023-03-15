By Scott Murdoch, Julie Zhu and Kane Wu HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese battery giant CATL’s plan to raise at least $5 billion in Swiss global depository receipts (GDR) has been delayed as Beijing regulators raise concerns over the large scale of the offering, three people
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Oil prices bounce back, helped by stronger OPEC outlook for China - March 14, 2023
- South Korea’s Yoon says cooperation with Japan vital amid concerns on North Korea, supply chains - March 14, 2023
- China battery giant CATL’s $5 billion Swiss listing delayed amid Beijing regulatory concerns – sources - March 14, 2023