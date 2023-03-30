By Eduardo Baptista and Kanishka Singh BEIJING/ WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China on Thursday called remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “irresponsible” and “unreasonable” after Yellen said Beijing’s lending activities leave developing countries “trapped in debt.”
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China calls US debt trap accusation ‘irresponsible’ - March 30, 2023
- U.N. weather agency retires Fiona, Ian as hurricane names after 2022 devastation - March 30, 2023
- Colombia’s central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 13% - March 30, 2023