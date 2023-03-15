SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank ramped up liquidity injections when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans for a fourth month in a row on Wednesday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged, matching market expectations.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China central bank ramps up fund injection via medium-term policy loans - March 14, 2023
- China’s Jan-Feb industrial output rises 2.4% y/y; retail sales up 3.5% y/y - March 14, 2023
- Oil prices bounce back, helped by stronger OPEC outlook for China - March 14, 2023