HONG KONG (Reuters) – Embattled developer China Evergrande Group plans to publish an offshore debt restructuring term sheet on Wednesday, aiming to sign an agreement with creditors by month-end, it told a Hong Kong court.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Netanyahu softens pace, focus of Israel’s judicial overhaul - March 20, 2023
- Indonesia central bank governor gets approval for new term from parliament body - March 20, 2023
- China Evergrande to detail debt restructure plan on Wednesday - March 20, 2023