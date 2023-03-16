BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s February new home prices rose at the fastest pace since July 2021, official data showed on Thursday, as Beijing’s move to reopen the economy and supportive property sector policies boosted demand.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China Feb new home prices rise at fastest pace since July 2021 - March 15, 2023
- Nearly 50,000 New Zealand teachers strike over pay, conditions - March 15, 2023
- Fear over bank turmoil sparks flight to safe haven currencies - March 15, 2023